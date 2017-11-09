Garage application at historic Sion House turned down

A retrospective planning application that would have allow a garage and workshop recently erected in the grounds of the historic Sion House in Sion Mills to stand has been refused by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee

The committee turned down the application, which had been lodged on behalf of Rev. John Withy, of Sion House, 120 Melmount Road, Sion Mills, following a recent site visit.

Councillors agreed with planners that the development was “not in keeping with the context of Sion House, which is a Listed Building and also the Gate Lodge and the now restored Stable Block both of which are also Listed Buildings and within the setting of Sion House.”