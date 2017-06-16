Garbhan Doran’s Tireighter Cairn in Derry is up for prestigious architecture award: voting open until midnight

Garbhan Doran’s Tireighter Cairn in the foothills of the Sperrins has been named Best Single House of the Year at the Building and Architect of the Year Awards in Dublin.

The Phibsboro’ based Broadstone Architects director’s creation is also in the running for a Royal Institute of British Architects award, the voting for which closes today. He designed the house in Park for friends and described it as a labour of love.

He said: “This was one of those jobs that was a pleasure to work on. Key to the entire process were the clients, Pádraig and Bernadette Ó’Mianáin, whose imagination, co-operation and ambition, not to mention patience, saw the delivery of the original concept to completion.”

Voting at www.irisharchitectureawards.ie/public-choice-2017 remains open until midnight.