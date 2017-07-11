Gardaí investigate killing of baby boy

Gardaí are investigating a homicide of a baby boy that occurred on Monday evening.

The child is believed to have died at approximately 7:00pm in the Poddle Park area of Crumlin, Co. Dublin.

An adult female (early 40s) was also injured in the incident and has been taken to St. Jame's Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The discovery was made when Gardaí were called to a house in Poddle Park. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to examine the scene. The scene is currently preserved.

An incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.