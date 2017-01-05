Gas firm’s commitment to North West of city lauded

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley says a significant investment in gas infrastructure in Foyle Springs and the Creggan Road will enable more people switch from traditional and more expensive forms of energy such as fossil fuels.

Councillor McGinley welcomed confirmation from Firmus Energy representatives that works were in the pipeline.

“I have received confirmation from local Firmus Energy representatives that gas is planned to be made available this year to customers who live in Foyle Springs, Creggan Road and Marianus Park,” he said.

The Sinn Féin councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) said the works were due to take place in a large catchment area and would benefit many homes and families.

“This is an area with hundreds of households and residents will soon have the opportunity to have gas installed if they so desire.

“This investment will be welcomed by many people who would like the opportunity to move away from more traditional and expensive forms of energy such as fossil fuels and oil,” said Councillor McGinley.

He praised the gas company for investing in the North West of the city.

“I appreciate the commitment made by Firmus Energy towards this area and I would encourage anyone who is interested in changing over to gas to contact the company’s Customer Services on 0800 032 4567 or to use the website on www.firmusenergy.co.uk,” Councillor McGinley concluded.