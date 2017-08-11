Gas for Culmore welcomed

SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins has urged local people to take advantage of new gas systems being installed in the Culmore area.

Colr, Dobbins was speaking as Firmus Gas are currently laying main gas pipes along the Culmore Road.

Describing this as a great opportunity for local households, Councillor Angela Dobbins said: “The introduction of gas to the area is widely welcomed. There has been a lot of interest in recent years with regard to alternative consumable fuels.

“With gas becoming available it allows residents to have a choice as to which fuel they use and what they can afford.”

Colr. Dobbins added: “I have been in contact with Firmus and whilst they are connecting to two small residential areas initially they are confident that consumer interest in other areas will heighten allowing further works viable.”