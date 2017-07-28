Gasyard Féile to host sporting event in honour of Ryan McBride’s legacy

The Gasyard Féile is to stage ‘A Day for Ryan McBride’ in memory of the late Derry City FC captain who passed away suddenly in March, it has been confirmed.

The sporting event at the Féile next month will see the streets of the Brandywell transformed, with a range of footballing-based and family fun activities planned.

One of the fire displays at last year's Feile Finale (Gavan Connolly GC Photographics)

Organisers said the event is taking place “in tribute to the inspirational Derry City captain, Ryan McBride, who passed away earlier this year”.

Féile 2017 has just revealed full details of the 25th edition of Derry’s biggest community arts and cultural festival, which will take place at various venues from Wednesday August 9 until Tuesday 15.

This year’s packed programme features more than 60 events ranging in form from music, literature, sport, visual arts, fun days, health, discussions, lectures, community consultation and tours.

Highlights include Return of The Phoenix - A Festival of Fire at The Gasyard Park on Tuesday August 15. Following the success of their fire show at Féile 2016, acclaimed landscape theatre company, LUXe, will produce an evening of unique fire sculptures featuring collaborations with local young people and international artists. The event will also feature a top music line-up featuring two of Ireland’s biggest bands, The ‘Strypes and Kíla,’ supported by three of the city’s hotly tipped acts, Roe, Scenery and Lavengro.

The Strypes will be performing at the Gasyard Feile

Other outdoor events include the Meenan Square Village Fair on Friday August 11, Big Bog BBQ and International Food Fair at Free Derry Corner on Saturday August 12, Outdoor Cinema at Gasyard Park on Sunday August 13 and ‘Wan Big Street Party’ on Central Drive on Tuesday August 15.

In a tribute to the late Martin McGuinness, a unique photographic exhibition will open at The Gasyard Centre on August 9. The exhibition, curated by his family, will chronicle Mr McGuinness’ remarkable life and will include photographs of all stages of his lifetime of political activism in Ireland and internationally.

Political activist, George Galloway and unionist Irish language champion, Linda Ervine, will be attending some of the talks and debates which will cover colonialism, welfare reform, the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the Irish Language Act, Brexit and the prospects of a United Ireland.

Sporting events will include the BJ McVeigh Pool competition, the Padraig Barton Cup and the Colm Quigley ‘Jog In The Bog.’

Kila will be entertaining the crowds at the Gasyard Feile.

For more information, check out Facebook www.facebook.com/gasyardfeile or contact the Féile office on 02871262812.