Gathering at the ‘Wishmas’ Tree

Residents in the Hazelbank area have been putting forward suggestions for the New Year at a festive party staged in the area.

The Christmas event on Thursday evening was organised by Margaret Cunningham, the Habinteg Housing Community Support Worker, at their base at Farland Way.

Some of the parents and children pictured at the Wishmas Tree with Margaret Cunningham.

Local people were tasked with coming up with ideas on how the Common Room at the facility can be made use of in the New Year.

Everyone who came along was asked to write their suggestions on a small stocking which was then hung on a special ‘Wishmas’ Tree and in exchange were given a chocolate bauble off the tree.

Margaret said she was delighted with the responses received and said the event proved to be a great success.

Among the suggestions put forward, many of them by local children, was for a mother and daughter skincare and make-up programme to be held in the Common Room in the New Year.

Blaithin Selsil, Rioghan Henry and Cora Montgomery.

Another suggestions was for nail art classes to be held, while others included arts and craft classes and a course in learning to take photographs, and also learning to bake and cook.

There was even a suggestion of skincare for men.

A delighted Margaret commented: “We had so many great ideas for the future which could be incorporated, and I was delighted with the suggestions people came forward with.

“The ideas that were put forward were doable thankfully because I was a bit afraid that there might be wishes put on the tree that couldn’t be fulfilled. Everything was achievable which I am very happy about.”

Molly Robinson, Anna Deehan, Ayla-Rose Henry and Margaret Cunningham.

But there was one suggestion that even the magical ‘Wishmas Tree’ was unable to secure for the local community this year when someone asked for snow for Christmas Day.But there’s always next year!