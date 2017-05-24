Gave sister’s name after driving van uninsured

A 25-years-old woman who gave police her sister’s name when stopped driving a van for which she had no licence or insurance last year has been fined £400 and disqualified for three months.

Regina Crumlish, of Oakfield Court, Enniskillen, committed the offences on October 10 2016, Derry Magistrate’s Court has been told.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told the court how, at approximately 3.10 p.m., police stopped Crumlish, who was at the entrance to Ballyarnett Village in the city. The court heard that Crumlish, who did not have a valid policy of insurance for the van, gave her sister’s details to police. The PPS solicitor explained that over a month later police spoke to Crumlish again when she turned up voluntarily at Strand Road police station and told them how she had panicked and given her sister’s details.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDermott said Crumlish had no record and that she was married with a number of children. He said the van belonged to her husband and she had only used it to drive a short distance to the shops to fetch some milk for her children. She eventually tried to rectify the situation by going to Strand Road.

She was fined £100 each, for having no licence, and for obstructing police. She was fined £200, disqualified from driving for three months, and given six penalty points, for having no insurance. And for the offence of taking a vehicle without authority she was given a conditional discharge for twelve months.