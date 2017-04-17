‘Generous’ local people urged to return Trócaire boxes

Trócaire has asked the ‘generous’ people of Derry to return their Trócaire boxes to their local parish in the coming days so that donations can be put to work as soon as possible.

The post-Easter call out comes as the charity revealed that the money donated to the Lenten campaign in 2016 made a huge difference on the ground in the developing world.

Kevin Donnelly, Trócaire’s regional manager, said: “Once again people in Northern Ireland including teachers, students, families, individuals and parishioners, are making a huge difference to our much-needed projects overseas that reach those who otherwise would struggle to grow food, send their children to school or protect their human rights.

“Readers will recall that last year the UK government pledged to match, pound for pound, donations from the public in NI to Trócaire’s Lenten campaign 2016.

“This was the fourth time Trócaire had received this UK Aid Match funding – one of only two organisations in the UK to achieve this,” said Kevin Donnelly.

“The total raised by the 2016 campaign in Northern Ireland which was matched through the UK Aid Match scheme was £1,987,714. This was an incredible achievement and something of which the people of Co. Derry should be very proud.”

The difference this support has made on the ground in Kenya can already be seen, Trocaire volunteers working on the ground have said.

Kanza Muthoka from Kitui in Kenya is 67 years old and her life has been full of ups and downs. She is a widow and has been left with the responsibility of raising her grandchildren.

She survives on one dollar a day and it is not sufficient to take care of them.

However her neighbours encouraged her to join a group funded by Trócaire and UK Aid Match which would help her to support her grandchildren.

The women in the group are being supported to become poultry farmers with training on how to look after the birds and the installation of chicken coups complete with breeding hens and cockerels, incubators and feed grinders.

Another of the major projects funded by Trócaire and UKAM is the introduction of farming education in schools.

Agricultural techniques will be taught from a young age and children will receive education on nutrition and guidance on the preparation of nutrient-rich low cost meals. Schools will be supported to use food grown in school gardens for their own school meals.

“This life-changing work has only been possible through the generosity of people here at home. Catholic parishes across Northern Ireland will receive returned Trócaire boxes and we would be extremely grateful if anyone who has a Trócaire box at home or in work could kindly drop it back to their local parish so we can start putting these generous donations into action,” said Kevin Donnelly.

To make a donation to the Lenten campaign 2017 log on to www.trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200.