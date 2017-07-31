George Galloway to attend Gasyard Feile

Globally recognised politician George Galloway is to speak at Pilot’s Row next week as part of the Gasyard Feile.

In Conversation with George Galloway gets under way at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 9.

During the event there will be a discussion and overview of events dominating world news today.

Topics will include the rise of the left in Ireland, Corbynism, Brexit, a United Ireland,and the Israeli occupation of Palestine.