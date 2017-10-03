George McLaughlin to deliver talk on the Irish soldier poet Francis Ledwige

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of a Blue Plaque in honour of Francis Ledwige at Ebrington, George McLaughlin, will this Thursday deliver a talk in the Tower Museum looking at the Meath native’s sojourn in the city shortly before his death at Passchendaele in 1917.

Mr. McLaughlin said he was looking forward to examining the poet’s time in Derry.

“I’ll be looking at Francis Ledwige’s life, particularly focusing on the Irish soldier poet’s time in Derry. I’ll also be reflecting on a secret romance he had here. Of course, we’ll also look at his early life, his time as a soldier in World War One, we’ll recount some of the lost loves and how he actually felt during his time in Derry. We know that his time here was a time of turmoil because, of course, he had enlisted as a soldier in a British regiment, but we know that many of his friends were involved in 1916 in Dublin,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The talk takes place at 7 p.m. on October 5. Admission is free but the museum requests those interested in attending contact the facility on 028 7137 2411 or tower.reception@derrystrabane.com.