Gerry Adams says the late Brendan Duddy was a ‘tireless advocate for peace’

The leader of Sinn Féin, Gerry Adams, has described the late businessman Brendan Duddy as an indefatigable champion of the peace process from its earliest stages.

Mr. Adams expressed his condolences to the Duddy family, following his death this week.

He said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Brendan Duddy.

“Brendan was a tireless advocate for peace over four decades. Often he was in the background quietly working away. “Occasionally his role would become more public. But there was always a constant in his determination and commitment to finding agreement, achieving progress, and ending conflict.”

Mr. Adams said Mr. Duddy, who is reported to have worked with MI6 and the IRA to help end the Troubles, had always argued that talks could end the violence.

“Brendan believed in the primacy of dialogue. Censorship and ignoring the views of others were abhorrent to him.

“In Derry Brendan was widely respected as a business leader but also as a champion of reconciliation.

“He made a significant contribution to the development of the peace process and to the resolution of parading issues.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Brendan’s family and his many friends.

“Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam dílis.”