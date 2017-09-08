Get ready for an unforgettable Culture Night across the city

A cornucopia of culture is on the cards this September as Culture Night makes its welcome return to the city on September 22, with a packed programme of over 40 free events to enjoy.

This annual national celebration of all things cultural offers the opportunity to experience a variety of different genres, from drama to architectural exploration, at a number of venues throughout the city.

Launching the programme at the weekend, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, encouraged people to check out the exciting range of events on offer. He said: “I am delighted to launch this year’s Culture Night programme and to see that this year’s event features so many new and interesting insights into our cultural identity and local heritage.

“Derry has lots of hidden treasures when it comes to cultural venues, and this is an opportunity to explore places and spaces we don’t usually frequent. As we work towards preparing our joint bid with Belfast for the title of European Capital of Culture 2023, Culture Night offers just a glimpse of the rich and unique arts and culture scene which makes us the ideal candidate for this international title.”

There are over 40 events taking place throughout September 22, and visitors can follow a cultural trail throughout the city, featuring open nights, live performances, music, song and exhibitions.

On the night people will have the opportunity to show their support for the City’s European Capital of Culture 2023 bid and put forward ideas for a dynamic and transformative cultural programme with wide reaching benefits for both cities.

Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter, said the programme reflected the colourful array of talent on offer locally. “This year’s Culture Night promises to be a real experience for anyone who wants to find out more about the local culture scene. It’s the perfect opportunity to maybe step out of your comfort zone and sample some alternative performances.

“This year we will also be out and about asking people to support our bid for the title of European Capital of Culture 2023, with a special ECOC trail at a number of venues hosting events. Our message is ‘Back Our Bid 2023’ and Culture Night is the perfect platform to discuss and celebrate our cultural story, and what benefits this international cultural accolade can bring to our city.”

This year’s programme offers an eclectic blend of events, breaking the boundaries of conventional arts programming while offering something to suit every age and taste.

Just a few of the highlights include a dark comedy about Dementia by Ronan Carr - The Barber of Moville – which takes place in Baldies Barbers, and The Unfamiliar Familiar by Sue Morris, a responsive installation which uses the surroundings of Nazareth House, Bishop Street to explore and challenge perceptions of ageing and dementia.

Comic book capers are also on the cards with two great events in the Waterside. Art of the Comic will be taking place in the former Turner Prize building at 80/81 Ebrington, an exhibition showcasing contemporary comic art in all its various strands. While the Foyle Arena hosts ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! ‘- a Culture Night upgrade for this weekly Trading Card Gaming event with a special official Pokemon League Challenge.

Experts and fellow competitors will be on hand to help beginners, and parents are also welcome to come along and play against the kids!

Culture Night also features a whole host of events welcoming people into some of the city’s most cherished and challenging buildings – old and new. A series of events will be taking place in some of the city’s most interesting buildings and spaces, exploring their architecture and history.

These are just a few of the many highlights taking place on the day. To find out more about the full programme at www.derrystrabane.com/

To find out more about the joint bid between Belfast and Derry for the title of European Capital of Culture go to weare2023.eu #BackOurBid2023 and follow it on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram