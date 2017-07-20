Giant venomous JELLYFISH spotted off Donegal coast

A giant jellyfish that is harmful to humans has been spotted off the coast of Donegal.

Donegal man, Aodán Ó Cearbhaill, observed the Lion's Mane jellyfish from a small boat of the North West coast last week.

It's the second known sighting of the species in Donegal in recent weeks.

Local woman, Kathleen Molloy, stumbled upon the Lion's Mane jellyfish whilst out walking with her dog on Sheskinmore beach in west Donegal earlier this month.

In recent years, Lion's Man jellyfish have been spotted along the Inishowen coastline close to Lough Foyle.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish is the largest known species of jellyfish and some have been known to develop a bell of more than two metres in diameter.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish "sting severely", according to the Irish Water Safety website.