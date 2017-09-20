Gino Kenny and Gerry Carroll to speak in Derry tonight

People Before Profit Dublin TD Gino Kenny and West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll will be speaking in Derry tonight (Wednesday) as part of the party’s all-Ireland ‘Be the Change’ tour.

PBP’s elected representatives are travelling across the country meeting members and supporters who have “been active in campaigns and movements for radical social change”.

The party said the ‘Be the Change’ tour is geared towards amplifying campaigning for a more equal society meeting the needs of the vast majority of people in Ireland.

They said that this can be achieved only when we organise together and use people power, while warning that communities across Ireland and the UK are facing severe austerity measures, such as cuts to the NHS in the North, a lack of social housing provision, cuts to education and public transport.

Derry People Before Profit youth activist Michael Arthur said: “We need to pressure the government to spend money on the needs of working class people, rather than on the priorities of the corporations and the privatisers.”

The ‘Be the Change’ tour kicked off in the weeks before the upcoming Rally for Choice in Dublin on September 1, and the Rally Against Tory Austerity in Belfast on October 1.

Mr Arthur added: “We encourage everyone to attend these rallies, as well as take up issues and campaigns in your local area.

“The Derry branch of People Before Profit will be attending both rallies as well as organising to protest the health and social care cuts at the upcoming local consultation meeting on September 26 at 6pm at the Verbal Arts Centre.”

‘Be the Change’ will be held in Sandinos and starts at 7pm.