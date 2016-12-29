Girl (12) hospitalised after hit and run in Derry

A 12 year-old girl from Derry had to be taken to hospital when she was struck by a car that failed to stop at the scene of a collision on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Aileach Road near Ballymagroarty at around 7.00p.m.

A sister of the girl shared photos of her injuries with the ‘Journal’ in the hope that it would help to identify the driver of the car.

“I want people to know just how dangerous it was because the next time someone could be killed,” she said.

The girl was on her way home from a shop with a friend when she was struck by a car.

The girl told her family the car that struck her was black, had its headlights switched off and there were passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“We reported what happened to the PSNI and are hopeful they’ll be able catch whoever did this.

“My sister has bruises, cuts and swelling to her hips, legs and forehead - her phone was broke during the incident too.

“She has to go to the doctor’s tomorrow [Friday] to have her wound redressed and she has to return to the hospital in 10 days to make sure everything is okay.”