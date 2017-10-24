Glen Barr to be buried on Friday

The funeral of the late Derry loyalist, Glen Barr, will take place in Ebrington Presbyterian Church on Friday.

Mr. Barr, a former leading member of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) who played an important role in the Ulster Workers’ Council strike of 1974, passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday following a short illness.

He was aged 75.

At 1.30 p.m. on Friday his funeral will make the short journey from his home on the Limavady Road to Ebrington Presbyterian Church for service prior to burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery.

He is mourned by his wife Isa, children Jacqueline, Iain, Warren and Craig, and grandchildren Ellie, Lily and Luke.