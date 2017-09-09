Glen residents to get new kitchens but not until 2019

Brand new kitchens will be installed in Housing Executive properties in the Glen but not for another two years, it’s been confirmed.

The new units will be put in in just over a year-and-a-half from now in May 2019.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan, who has been lobbying the NIHE on behalf of residents, said: “Having been contacted by a number of Glen residents, with concerns about the condition of their kitchen units, I have made representations to NIHE with a view to having a replacement scheme carried out. Similar schemes are currently underway within the Rosemount area and people in the Glen where concerned that they would be forgotten about.

“I have now received confirmation from the Housing Executive that they plan to carry out a kitchen replacement scheme in their properties in the Glen area commencing in 20 months’ time, May 2019. We will be doing our best to ensure that this timeline is met.”