Glenabbey ‘swimming pool’ prompts call for action

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy says persistent flooding at the Glennabbey development off the Skeoge Road is detracting from what she described as an otherwise excellent housing estate.

Colr. Duffy said: “This is a great new development which is striving to provide good facilities and services for its residents, with a play park and a community hub building, but unfortunately this drainage issue is detracting from the estate,” she said.

“It is not just an occasional big puddle, it is a year round problem which completely covers a section of the footpath and green area next to the park. Local residents who have complained to me about it have said they have nicknamed it the ‘swimming pool’. At my meeting with Fold this week it has transpired that responsibility for this land lies between Council and Road Service. I have now written to both asking that this issue be addressed immediately.”

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said it manages 360 newly developed homes for its tenants living in Glenabbey and is aware of the issue.

“We have been made aware that there is an issue with rainwater collecting in the vicinity of the playpark and cycle path at Skeoge development at Glenabbey,” the spokesperson stated.

“The playpark was developed by Radius but it is owned and managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council. The cycle path that runs along this piece of land is adopted by Transport NI. Radius Housing will bring this issue to the attention of both Derry City & Strabane District Council and Transport NI who have responsibility for maintaining this piece of land.

“We have strong working relationship with both these statutory bodies and will endeavour to continue to work alongside our colleagues to ensure a satisfactory resolution is achieved on behalf of our tenants,” they added.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it is aware of an issue with persistent flooding at the Glenabbey Development and Council officers are working with representatives from Fold Housing to address the issue.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “This matter was reported to the Department at 12.05 [on Tuesday]. An inspector is on his way to assess the problem.”