Glencaw sewers were clogged with inappropriate materials, according to engineers

Northern Ireland Water engineers have run flooding models for housing in Glencaw Park in Galliagh and concluded the area is not located on land prone to inundations.
Ciaran Nicell, Customer Insight Senior Manager at the firm, told members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee this week that engineers believed “inappropriate materals” clogging the sewers had caused the recent problems.
