Glenowen crash: Councillor urges people to avoid road behind reservoir

Paramedics are currently at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Hollyhall Road behind the Creggan reservoir in Derry.

The ‘Journal’ understands a number of people are being treated for their injuries following the accident, although none of these are believed to be life-threatening.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly, who was at the scene, said he had been having lunch in Creggan Country Park, when he heard the noise of the collision carrying right across the reservoir.

“I heard this smash, then another smash, and then the horn of the car going. I thought: That’s a crash,” he told the ‘Journal’.

Mr Kelly said he attended the scene and saw that a number of people were being treated by paramedics.

He warned people to avoid the area.

“I would urge people to avoid the area as there will be serious traffic jams both ways as there is currently no movement.

“I hope all those injured make a quick recovery,” he said.