Gold, cash and personal documents taken in overnight raid

Burglars made off with gold, cash and personal documents in an overnight break-in in Derry.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the burglary at a house on Ballyarnett Road.

It was reported that sometime between 9.45pm and 12.15am entry was gained to the property and a sum of cash, a number of items of gold jewellery and personal documents stolen.

Detectives are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the past week to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 77 21/10/2017.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.