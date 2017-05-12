Google applying fresh lick of digital paint to the city

Technology giant Google has been applying a fresh coat of digital paint to Derry on the Street View feature of its online mapping services Google Maps and Google Earth.

Citizens will have noticed the firm’s distinctive camera-mounted Street View car touring the streets of the city once again recently.

Luke Jones, from Google, told this paper, that the company regularly updates its Street View images and that its car will be touring and videoing the entire country until October 2017.

The entire city of Derry went live on Google Street View seven years ago.

The capacity of citizens and tourists to take a virtual tour of the city using the feature is now taken for granted.

At the time of its launch Google said: “Street View takes mapping to a level not possible before. And with so many practical applications it’s no wonder that over two thirds of people who had tried the service said they would use Street View again.”