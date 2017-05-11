Gorse fires are brought under control

The Donegal Fire Service has confirmed that as of 5pm on Wednesday, there were no wild fires burning in the county.

The Fire Service responded to a total of 51 wild fires between Saturday and Wednesday, 20 of which were from Monday to Wednesday.

They responded to the wild fire at Urris at 2pm on Saturday, and this burned until late on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Donegal Fire Service said: “Considerable Fire Service resources were used in dealing with this fire including Fire crews from Carndonagh, Moville, Buncrana, Letterkenny and Killybegs.

“It is the view of the Donegal Fire Service that the vast majority of these fires are started with some form of human intervention either accidentally or deliberately and we would call on all members of the public to be aware of the dangers and consequences of deliberate fire setting.

“It ties up our vital resources from other more serious incidents and potentially puts people and property at risk.

“While the majority of vegetation fires attended by Donegal Fire Service are started deliberately they can also be started unintentionally by thoughtless and careless behaviour.”

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District in Carndonagh, councillors praised the work of the Donegal Fire Service in tackling wild fires, including the fire in Urris which was still burning at the time of the monthly council meeting.