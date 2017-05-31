Graffiti mocking Manchester bomb victims sprayed on wall

There is anger throughout the North this morning after it emerged graffiti mocking the victims of the Manchester terror attack had been sprayed on a wall.

The slogan 'Manchester 22 Ha Ha' was spotted on a wall in Belfast on Tuesday.

The graffiti has since been removed.

"This is absolutely disgusting. How vile do you have to be to do something like this," said one woman.

"I'd like to know how the person who did this would feel if one of their loved ones had have been killed in the attack," added another.

Twenty two people, many of whom were children, were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device he was carrying inside the Manchester Arena on May 22.

More than 50 people injured in the attack remain in hospital.