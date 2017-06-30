Grand opening of the Range attracts huge crowds

After months of anticipation the day has finally arrived for the second branch of The Range to open in the North.

The launch took place at 9am this morning at the store on the Buncrana Road in front of a huge queue of eager customers.

The store was officially opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh.

He was joined for the opening by The Range CEO, Nigel Oddy.

The crowd was overflowing with excitement and the ribbon cutting was met with smiles and applause.

Friendly staff were joined by Captain Range, the company’s own mascot to welcome customers to the store. Once open, shoppers rushed inside their new store to find

themselves some fantastic bargains.

The new branch in the city is the second in the retail chain to open in the North, following the successful launch in Ballymena last October.

It will offer great value products across 16 departments, including a big furniture area and large outdoor garden centre.

The new store will also provide a family café. There will be fantastic offers running across departments until July 16, so customers are sure to find some great bargains to choose from.

There will be more celebrations taking place over the weekend with free craft demos in-store on both Saturday and Sunday.

Snazaroo will also be offering free face painting for children in-store on Saturday.