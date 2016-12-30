GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING** Horrific head wound sustained in ‘attack’

This is the horrific head injury sustained by a man allegedly attacked with a sword in Buncrana over the Christmas period.

Gardai are understood to be investigating an incident in which a local man was the victim of a sustained attack following a Christmas night out.

Horrific injury sustained by man allegedly attacked with a sword at a house on the outskirts of Buncrana over the Christmas period.

It’s believed the man, aged in his early 20s, received head, face and back injuries in the incident which took place in the early hours of December 27.

As this graphic photograph shows, the left hand side of his head and face were sliced wide open.

Gardai investigating the incident have confirmed that they responded to a serious assault in the Earlsfort area of Cockhill, at around 2.20 a.m.

Inspector David Murphy refused to be drawn on the details or motives for the attack or whether or not a weapon was used.

Reports circulating locally suggest that a sword was brandished during the incident.

Inspector Murphy said Gardai were continuing to “engage with the injured party.”

He said: “The injured party was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment following the assault but we understand he was released.”

He appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Earlsfort Avenue at the time of the incident to come forward.

“We are investigating this serious incident and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

The phone number for Gardai is: 093 20540.