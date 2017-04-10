Green light for new Our Lady of Fatima School in Tamnaherin

Planning approval has been granted for the construction of the new Our Lady of Fatima single-storey six class primary school in Tamnaherin.

The new school replaces the current existing provisions of Mullabuoy and Listress Primary Schools and will be located on lands immediately adjacent to and North of St Mary’s, Slaughtmanus GAC, on the Ervey Road.

Approval was also granted for the development of a new school for Strabane Academy.

Chairman of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee, John Boyle said: “The Council’s Planning Committee is very pleased to give the green light for these two hugely significant investment education projects in our Council area.”