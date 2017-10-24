Gregory Campbell leads tributes to Glen Barr, a ‘tireless campaigner’ for working class unionists

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has led tributes to the late Glen Barr, describing him as a ‘tireless campaigner’ for the working class unionist cause throughout his many years of activism.

The East Derry MP noted how the late Mr. Barr, or ‘Glenny’ as he was known, was “moving on from his political involvement as I moved into mine in the late 1970s”, but that he went on to spend many years promoting community development and peace-building in the North West.

“He worked hard at cross community work helping to build capacity in working class unionist areas,” said Mr. Campbell, following Mr. Barr’s death on Tuesday.

“He was a tireless campaigner and vigorous in defence of his own views.

“Less than three weeks ago we shared many reminiscences at a family wedding. He will be very sadly missed by us all.

“My deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Isa and his children and grandchildren,” he said.