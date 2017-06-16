Grenfell Tower tragedy: solidarity rally in Derry tonight

A demonstration in solidarity with those affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower block catastrophe will be staged in Derry this evening.

The event will be held at Guildhall Square from 6pm to 7pm and has been organised by People Before Profit in the wake of the devastating tragedy.

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London.

The death toll expected to increase significantly over the coming days, and hundreds of people are understood to remain unaccounted for following the horrific blaze which swept through the 24 storey tower block in north Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday.

Similar demonstrations are being held across the UK and Ireland in answer to a call from the residents in Grenfell urging people to help demand justice for the victims who perished in the fire, their families and all those affected.

In a statement regarding this evening’s protest, a spokesperson for People Before Profit said: “Residents complained for years about the state of the tower blocks, and that they saw this coming.

“Since 2010, more than 10,000 firefighters have been axed, dozens of fire stations have closed, fire engines have been scrapped and levels of emergency rescue equipment has been slashed.

“In London, 10 fire stations have been closed, 27 fire engines axed and more than 600 firefighter posts have been cut. The Tories have plans to continue to attack our Fire Service. Firefighters here in the North are also under attack.

“While we all might feel helpless and heart sore at the images and reports coming from London, it is important we stand and be counted.”