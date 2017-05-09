Groups to gather for major dementia awareness event

Health professionals and research organisations are joining forces to stage a Dementia Awareness event in Derry on Wednesday May 17.

Representatives from the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia NI, DEED, and Western Health and Social Care Trust will all be in attendance at the event, which will be held in the Millennium Forum and runs from 11am to 1.30pm.

Local people are being invited to come along to find out more about agencies providing support to people with dementia and their families.

There will also be an opportunity to hear from someone living with dementia what their life is like, and to listen to carers speak of the support they have received.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It is an opportunity to find out how the city is working to become a dementia friendly city.

“The morning will be concluded by some fun with a demonstration from Fiona Logue and her Music and Memories group.

“The event is open to everyone and we encourage anyone with an interest to register and come along.

“There will be time to meet with each organisation and find out about the services and supports available.

Anyone interested in attending the event is advised to register in advance as places are limited by emailing; sabrina@olt.ie or calling 028 71 373870.

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. By 2021, one million people will be living with the condition. This will soar to two million by 2051.