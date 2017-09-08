‘Growing support’ in EU for special status for NI post-Brexit: Anderson

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson says there is growing support in the EU for special status for NI post-Brexit.

Ms. Anderson spoke out after the EU’s negotiator said he was worried by Britain’s post-Brexit proposals for the Northern Ireland border.

Michel Barnier said the UK wanted NI to be a “test case” for future customs arrangements with the EU.

Martina Anderson said: “It is encouraging, but not surprising, that senior EU figures recognise our unique circumstances because that’s the message I’m getting when I meet with MEPs from across Europe.

“The EU has stated clearly that it wants to protect the Good Friday Agreement and avoid the imposition of an EU frontier on the island of Ireland. The best way to to do that is to secure designated special status for the North within the EU.

“The EU has challenged the Tories to look for a unique solution for the north; in my eyes that would be special status within the EU.”

NI is the only part of the UK that will share a land border with an EU state post-Brexit.