Guildhall Square fountains to be switched off from end of October

Derry City and Strabane District Council will be turning off the fountains in Guildhall Square at the end of October, it has been confirmed.

The move comes ahead of the anticipated colder winter season, with the increased risk of slippery and icy conditions.

The Council has confirmed that they will be reactivating the water features again in the spring of 2018.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “This action is being taken in consideration of health and safety issues associated with the colder winter weather and to carry out essential maintenance works.

“Arrangements are now being made to run down and drain the fountains in Guildhall Square at the end of this month with the fountains then to be brought back on line next March.”

Last winter there were concerns expressed over accidents on slippery areas of the city centre, including Guildhall Square, during cold spells. Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said a number of older people were among those who suffered falls in the area.