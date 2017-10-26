Hallowe’en festival parade and fireworks

Tens of thousands are expected to gather in the city centre on Tuesday for the annual Hallowe’en carnival parade and fireworks.

A number of car park and road closures will be put in place to ensure public safety and viewing of the main carnival parade, which this year will have an extended route.

Performers leave from Council’s Car Park on Queen’s Quay at 7 pm before the parade moves along Boating Club Lane to the Strand Road. From here it will proceed along the Strand Road to Harbour Square Roundabout and progress right along the Foyle Embankment to Water Street, returning back towards the Quay, finishing at the Council car park at around 8.15pm, and immediately followed by the fireworks.

Queen’s Quay will be closed to traffic from 6pm until 8.30pm and Queen’s Quay and Foyle Street Car Parks will be closed all day. Strand Road Car Park will be open for Accessible Parking only. There will be no access to Quayside or Victoria Market Car parks from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Car parking will be available at Foyleside, Quayside Shopping Centre, William Street Car Park and at Fort George, Foyle Arena and Oakgrove Primary School.

Park and stride facilities are available at Fort George, North West Regional College and Magee University. The Peace Bridge will also be closed from 7.15pm to 8.40pm.

Further details on traffic arrangements can be found at www.derryhalloween.com/traffic

An accessible viewing area will be set up at Queen’s Quay for people with impaired mobility, opposite the City Hotel and in the Strand Road Car Park. Anyone who wishes to avail of this area should arrive a little earlier.

A quiet room is available on October 31 at the Guildhall and North West Regional College, Strand Building. Should anyone require details in regards to access and inclusion for this event, contact Louise Boyce via email at louise.boyce@derrystrabane.com or telephone 028 7125 3253, ext 4349. Information is also available at www.derrystrabane.com/inclusion.

Translink have confirmed that there will be some disruption to their services around any road closures. Translink bus information can be found at www.translink.co.uk/Routes-and-Timetables.

Looking ahead to the event, which has now gained international status, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, said: “This weekend the festivities will be in full swing, with four days of family activities taking place across the district.

“As the city prepares to submit its bid for the title of European Capital of Culture alongside Belfast, what better way to showcase our ability to host and develop international quality events which appeal to a global audience. As we celebrate the culture that sets us apart from the rest of the world over the coming days I would encourage everyone to back our bid for ECOC2023.

“With so many people expected here, especially on October 31, I would also urge people to plan ahead of their visit to ensure their journey is stress free and that they are aware of all the guidance in terms of road closures and parking. Let’s make this a Halloween to remember.”

Events co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Liz Cunningham, advised people to check out the Council’s website in order to ensure the very best Halloween experience. “Anyone planning to attend the festivities should check out the traffic and travel information online and should pay attention to the directions of stewards and the PSNI on the night,” she stressed.

“We would ask that everyone adheres to the advice being given, and where possible to avoid parking in the city centre and to allow a bit of extra time for their journey. We hope that everyone has a very safe and a very happy Halloween.”