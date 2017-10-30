Hallwe'en night weather forecast for Derry

There is a chance of some rain during the main Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry later today, according to the Met Office.

The most likely time for rainfall is between 8pm and 10pm.

It's anticipated that more than 35,000 revellers will fill the streets of the city to watch the annual Hallowe'en parade and spectacular fireworks display.

Spirits were dampened in 2016 when it rained for the duration of the fireworks display.

Although there is a chance of rain the temperature in and around Derry is expected to be a mild 10°C.