Hamilton: Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ prophecy is coming true

UUP Alderman and Claudy bomb victim Mary Hamilton is calling for the introduction of much stricter immigration controls in the wake of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

She said many constituents have quoted former Conservative and UUP MP Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech to her in response to the atrocities in recent days.

Mrs. Hamilton, herself a victim of the Claudy bombings, which killed nine people and injured many others when they exploded in the village on July 31, 1972, said her heart went out to the victims of jihadi violence in Britain.

She said it was now incumbent on the British Prime Minister and the Home Secretary to clamp down on immigration.

Mrs. Hamilton claimed many people had cited her late party colleague Mr. Powell’s harangue against multiculturalism, delivered while he was still a Conservative representative in the English West Midlands in 1968, in response to the recent terror attacks in Britain.

In a speech against the Race Relations Bill, which was going through Parliament at the time, Mr. Powell had stated: “As I look ahead, I am filled with foreboding; like the Roman, I seem to see ‘the River Tiber foaming with much blood’.”

“When are they going to stop?” asked Mrs. Hamilton.

“You are good to people and let them into the country. Is this the way they are going to repay us? They are now trying to turn England into another Northern Ireland. A number of people have come up to me in recent days and have repeated the words of Enoch Powell who, many years ago, said that if you allow non-stop immigration into the country you are going to end up with this.

“So many people have said that to me following the recent attacks in Manchester and London.”

Mrs. Hamilton also said that each new terror attack brought home vivid memories of the Claudy atrocity.

“I hope that the people who are suffering get justice because we never did. Forty-five years later and we’re still waiting for justice.”

Meanwhile, East Derry DUP MLA George Robinson said: “All of us in Northern Ireland can fully understand how those families who have lost someone; and those who have been injured in recent terrorist attacks in England; feel.

“Due to our first-hand experience of terrorism; we can send our sincere sympathies and best wishes for speedy recover to everyone involved. All the victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult of times.”