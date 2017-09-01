Hanged IRA volunteer to be remembered at Free Derry

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has urged people to attend a commemoration on Saturday to remember IRA Volunteer Tom Williams who was hanged 75 years ago.

Colr. Campbell said: “On September 2, 1942, Óglach Tom Williams (19) faced his execution in Crumlin Road Gaol. Tom, along with his IRA unit, had been imprisoned following the killing of an RUC man. The six man unit, all under the age of 21, were convicted and sentenced to death. However, the collective punishment of the unit was eventually overturned as a result of Tom making an admission to being the leader and accepting full responsibility.

“The five IRA volunteers who had been imprisoned alongside Tom received long sentences, however, they avoided capital punishment. Tom, alone, would ultimately face his executor. It’s important that all these years later we remember Tom and the ultimate sacrifice he made. I would encourage people to come along on this Saturday at 1.00 pm to Free Derry Wall.”

Prior to his hanging, Tom wrote to Derry man Hugh McAteer: “The road to freedom is paved with suffering, hardship and torture; carry on gallant comrades until that certain day.”