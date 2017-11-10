Hassan calls for more bus shelters in Culmore area

The provision of a new bus shelter at Thornhill Park In the Culmore Road area of Derry will make “life more comfortable” for local residents, Sinn Féin councillor Tony Hassan has said.

Councillor Hassan said: “This is welcome news for local residents who live in the Thornhill area of Culmore.

“Sinn Féin have been lobbying for some time now to have this bus shelter introduced.

“The new bus shelter will make life more comfortable for local residents who depend on public transport to get around.

“It will also be of special benefit to the schoolchildren of the area who have to stand out in the open in all weathers waiting for school buses.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the process to make this happen and we will be looking for more bus shelters in the area.

“I would also point out that a bus shelter at the junction of Point Road and Ardan Road is needed as soon as possible.”

Residents from the Culmore area recently hailed the new facility, and said it would make a big difference to those who frequently use public transport.