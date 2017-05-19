Hatmore and Kylemore on list for lighting upgrade

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation that the Hatmore and Kylemore areas of the city are to be placed on the list for a street lighting upgrade.

Councillor Cooper said: “I was approached by a number of residents concerned about the state of the street lighting within the two developments.

“I believe that they haven’t been upgraded since they were initially installed, so it’s important that this happens in terms of security around people’s homes, road safety and pedestrian safety.

“Transport NI have now told me that they have been placed on the list for areas that are being considered for an upgrade but it will come down to the funding available.

“I will continue to lobby the agency to ensure that this takes place.”

The move comes after it emerged last week that confirmed that Derry & Strabane Council are considering putting additional lighting along a section of Lowry’s Lane.