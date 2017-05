Local councillors earlier this year spoke of how vital the Foyle Haven service was for the city. SDLP Colr. Martin Reilly said at a meeting back in February that “the future of Foyle Haven was a matter of deep concern in the district and further afield”.

Former Sinn Féin Colr. Elisha McCallion said that talks would be required with the Public Health Agency (PHA), WHSCT, PSNI and the council, to find a “collective way forward” on the complex funding issue.