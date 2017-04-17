Headstone unveiled for well known Derry republican Dale Moore

A special ceremony was held in Derry over the weekend to remember well known Derry republican and former Sinn Fein press officer, Dale Moore.

The headstone was unveiled after a ceremony in the City Cemetery on Saturday afternoon by Sinn Fein MEP, Martina Anderson.

The late Dale Moore.

Members of Mr. Moore’s family attended the ceremony.

The new headstone is located in the new lower section of the City Cemetery,

Mr. Moore passed away after a long illness in December last year. He was 52 years-old.