Brexit may delay medicine access

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has warned that patients in the north may have to wait longer for vital new medicines as a result of Brexit.

Ms. Anderson said all new medicines and drugs set to enter the healthcare system are currently regulated and approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is based in London.

“There is considerable doubt however about what will happen if Britain leaves the European Medicines Agency as a result of Brexit,” she said.

“One outcome could be that patients have to wait longer for access to new medicines because we would no longer be part of the EU under the Tory Brexit agenda. That would potentially put people’s health at risk.

“The best way to retain membership of the EMA is for the north to secure designated status within the EU.”