Call for local people to donate blood at Guildhall

A call has been issued for local people to help others by donating blood at forthcoming sessions in Derry’s city centre.

Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly made the call ahead of donation clinics at the Guildhall over two days.

Clinics will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7, from 1.30pm to 4pm and again from 5.15pm to 8pm on both days.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly said: “Blood donation is very important for the proper delivery of health care.

“Each year thousands of patients require blood transfusions in our hospitals because they are undergoing surgery, recovering from cancer or have been in a serious accident.”

“There is a lot of pressure placed on the Blood Transfusion service particularly over the summer with people being away on holidays.

“They have said that the need for blood is constant, with hundreds of patients in the north needing transfusions each week, but at this time of year, it can be particularly difficult to maintain their blood stocks.

“I would urge anyone who can, to go along to the blood donation session at the Guildhall in Derry,” Colr. Kelly added.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 64,000 blood donations each year.

It operates three mobile units at around 250 locations throughout the north, with around 1,000 donation sessions held each year.