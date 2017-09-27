Derry life expectancy revealed

The life expectancies for both men and women living in Derry have been revealed.

The information was published in a report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Wednesday.

The average life expectancy for men and women living in the North between 2013-15 was 78.3 and 82.3 years respectively.

The avaerage life expectancies for both men (77.3 years) and women (81.7 years) living in the Derry and Strabane council area for the same period were the second lowest in Northern Ireland.

The council area with the lowest average life expectancies was Belfast with 75.9 years for men and 81 years for women.

The council area with the highest average life expectancies throughout Northern Ireland was Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council with 79.9 and 83.3 years for men and women respectively.