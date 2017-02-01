Local health chief to retire after 40 years

The Chief Executive of the Western Trust Elaine Way has announced she is to retire after almost 40 years’ service.

Mrs Way CBE will bow out at the end of July 2017.

Speaking about her decision, she said: “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as it has been a huge privilege to spend my entire career working in the West.

“Every day, despite the pressures, I continue to be impressed and humbled by our staff whose commitment and professionalism is outstanding.

“I’ve also enjoyed strong collaboration with colleagues in primary care, other Health and Social Care organisations, local political representatives and cross border health care providers.”

Speaking today after the announcement, Western Trust Chairman, Niall Birthistle, said: “It is with considerable regret that I have accepted Elaine’s intention to retire at the end of July 2017.

“Elaine has made an enormous contribution to health and social care in the Western area over the past 40 years, serving in the role of Chief Executive for over 21 years. She leaves a very positive legacy.

“Elaine has been the Western Trust Chief Executive since it was formed in 2007 and as the current Chairman of the Western Trust I would like to pay tribute to her passion, commitment, integrity and successes over such an extended period of time with the organisation.”

He added: “I wish Elaine and her family every happiness as she moves forward in the next stage of her life.”