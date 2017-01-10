Local people urged to make donations to the Blood Bank

Sinn Féin Councillor, Christopher Jackson, has encouraged people to become blood donors.

He said:“Stocks of blood, particularly O- and A + are currently running low according to the Blood Transfusion Service.

“Blood donors save lives everyday and it is important that there is an adequate stock of all blood types to meet the current need.

“I would encourage anyone in Derry who can give blood to look out for blood donation sessions in their local area and to donate.”

He added: “Even though Christmas has now passed people can still give a lifesaving gift to others by becoming a blood donor.”

The next session in Derry will be held at the Clooney Hall Centre at the Waterside Methodist Church, 36 Clooney Terrace on Friday, January 13.

The session times will be from 1.30pm to 4pm and 5.15pm to 8pm.