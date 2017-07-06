Parents of boy born at 28 weeks donate large sum of money to Altnagelvin Hospital

A local couple whose son was born at 28 weeks have donated a large sum of money to the Neonatal Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Claire and Trevor Galbraith's son, Peter, was born at 28 weeks, weighing 1lb and 9ozs.

Peter received excellent care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 13 weeks and having just celebrated his first birthday on April 22 2017, the family held a coffee morning.

A total £3,500.00 was raised and donated to the unit.