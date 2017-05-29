Plain packaging welcomed

SDLP Foyle Westminster candidate Mark Durkan has welcomed the introduction of new plain cigarette packaging in all shops in Derry.

Mr Durkan said the aim is designed to protect the next generation of smokers from taking up the habit.

Mr Durkan voted in favour of the introduction of the new law at Westminster, and said he has consistently supported campaigns calling for plain cigarette packaging throughout the UK.

He said: “Cigarette packaging is one of the last forms of marketing that tobacco companies were able to use to attract new customers.

“This move marks the last line of stylised marketing and soft focus branding of tobacco here. I am, therefore, pleased that the introduction of this new plain cigarette packaging will help stop the next generation of smokers being recruited.”