Sinn Fein visit La Dolce Vita Project

Sinn Féin has backed a campaign spearheaded by the La Dolce Vita project.
The project offers services to those affected by domestic violence. Speaking after a recent visit, Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Raymond McCartney said his party “supports the campaign for better and more effective legislation to protect victims of domestic violence”. “There are many areas of current legislation which require review and Sinn Féin will engage to ensure that victims are properly protected.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.