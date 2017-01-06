Smoking cessation clinics across the North West

Local people hoping to stub out their smoking habit during 2017 have been adivsed that the Western Health and Social Care Trust is offering advice and assisntance.

The Trust’s Stop Smoking Service assists individuals who wish to stop smoking through adopting a supportive, empathetic and non-judgemental approach.

Weekly drop in clinics are provided at Carnhill Resource Centre in Derry on Mondays from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Clinics are also offered on a weekly basis at Limavady Health Centre on Wednesdays from 5pm to 6pm and at Strabane Health Centre on Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

This service is also provided within primary and secondary healthcare, workplaces, schools and community/ voluntary sector groups and is open to everyone.

The Trust has advised that within 24 hours of stopping, a smoker’s blood pressure and lungs will already be showing signs of improvement.

For more information on services available in the Western Trust area see: www.westerntrust.hscni.net/livewell/StopSmoking.htm